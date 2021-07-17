Elrond Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $35.61 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $73.85 or 0.00235436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00032934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,077,921 coins and its circulating supply is 19,129,751 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

