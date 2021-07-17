Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,474.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

