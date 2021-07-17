Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.94 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $94.10 and a 1 year high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

