Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $196.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Also, both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from enhanced inventory, reduced costs and strong liquidity. It continued to witness strong momentum in the bottom line for the fourth consecutive quarter. Earnings benefited from margin improvement and lower expenses. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory aided gross margin. Moreover, lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. Moreover, solid performance in juniors and children's apparel, men's apparel and accessories, and ladies' accessories and lingerie aided the top-line growth. However, it has been witnessing sluggish comps for the past few quarters. Also, stiff competition remain a concern.”

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

DDS stock opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $193.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,420.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

