Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 116,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,022,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 602,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

