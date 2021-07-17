ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.89. 9,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 87,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC)

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

