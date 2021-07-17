Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.39. 27,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 116,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Arizona Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

