Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,971,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

In other news, President Albert Mitrani sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $116,033.73. Also, insider Maria Ines Mitrani sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $54,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,129,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,439.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

