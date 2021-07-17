Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.