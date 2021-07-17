B. Riley Raises Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $23.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

HCC stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

