Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

