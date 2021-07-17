National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

