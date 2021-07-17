Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3755 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

