Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates $137.72 Price Target for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

