Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after buying an additional 5,004,571 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,255 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

