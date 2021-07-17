Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 9,146 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

W. R. Jr. Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 220 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $5,651.80.

On Friday, June 25th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60.

Conn’s stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONN. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Conn’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

