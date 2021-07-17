PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on September 30th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

