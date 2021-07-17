David P. Kennedy Sells 5,556 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $188,626.20.

ONEM opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

