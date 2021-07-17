Kenneth A. Martinek Purchases 20,000 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek purchased 20,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

NECB stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

