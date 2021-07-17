Kenneth A. Martinek Purchases 20,000 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek purchased 20,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
NECB stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
