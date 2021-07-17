Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of FFHL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.12.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
