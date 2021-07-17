Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FFHL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

