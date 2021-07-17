MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $211,244.88 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $14,968.80.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.4% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

