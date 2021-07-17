North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOA opened at $13.60 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $406.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

