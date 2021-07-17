Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 78,591 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 832.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Talend were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth approximately $5,831,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Talend by 51.5% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 145.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. Analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

