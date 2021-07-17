Stephens Inc. AR Sells 245 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 224.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.58 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

