Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,051 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $59,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 208,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 709.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $15,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stratasys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

