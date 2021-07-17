Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $16,387,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 419,056 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 439.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 247,838 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

BCX opened at $8.67 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.