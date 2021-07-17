Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AZZ were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AZZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

