Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:GEL opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.76. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

