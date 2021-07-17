Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $101.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.14.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

