Analysts Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Target Price at $6.56

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 69.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

