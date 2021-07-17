NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

