Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 29 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $709.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $700.53. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,166 shares of company stock worth $25,201,984. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

