The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $127.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.05.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06. PVH has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

