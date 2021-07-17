Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells $244,648.07 in Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Jacques P. Vachon sold 15,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $244,648.07.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $908.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.13. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RFP. Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

