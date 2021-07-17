Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $287,250.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69.

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00.

QTRX opened at $51.71 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

