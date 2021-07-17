Efraim Grinberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth $14,263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

