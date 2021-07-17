Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.