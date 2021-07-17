Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Lemonade alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NYSE LMND opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.13. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $54,212,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lemonade (LMND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.