Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Bank of America stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

