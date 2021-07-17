UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $216.18 on Friday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.04. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

