Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

