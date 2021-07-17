Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,798 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $54,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.61 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

