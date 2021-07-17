Royal Bank of Canada Buys 57,788 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.59% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $52,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

