Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 147,475 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 18.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

