Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

