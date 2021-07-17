4,123 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,128 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after acquiring an additional 320,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after acquiring an additional 520,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,300,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.