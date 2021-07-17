Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 50,792 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,792 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.75% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,321 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 80,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE MOD opened at $15.58 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $804.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.