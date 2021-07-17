Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.21.

Karooooo stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

