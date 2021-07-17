Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of LBPH opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

