Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

